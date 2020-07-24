Malta: Adrian Delia wants a vote of confidence by paid-up members

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that PN Leader Adrian Delia wrote to the president of the party’s General Council requesting a vote of confidence in him by paid-up members. Objections were raised after it was pointed out that tesserati can only vote in a leadership race.

The paper reports that a construction worker died, and another was seriously injured after a wall in a Cospicua site gave way on Thursday. Officers from the Occupational Health and Safety Authority were on site shortly after to question the contractor.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related