Malta: Adrian Delia set to present new plans for the PN this week

Il-Mument follows an interview with PN Leader Adrian Delia of 103 Radio where he said that he will continue to take decisions in the best interest of the party. Delia announced that he will reveal fresh proposals to the executive committee on Thursday.

Another story says that the government is unwilling to publish advice it received on the construction of the proposed tunnel linking Gozo and Malta.

