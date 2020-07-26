Malta: Adrian Delia says process will regenerate PN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument quotes PN Leader Arian Delia who said that the voting process in the party’s General Council will give voice to paid-up members. Delia said that the PN will come out of this situation stronger and renewed.

Another story says Prime Minister Robert Abela is covering for his predecessor Joseph Muscat. The paper reports about ‘suspicious manoeuvres’ with an Italian millionaire with links to Malta, Naples and Zurich.

