Malta: Adrian Delia says he will not resign from Opposition Leader

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that he will continue to carry out his responsibilities as Opposition Leader as demanded by the party statute. Delia reaffirmed his loyalty to PN paid-up members.

The paper says that the 19 members of the PN parliamentary group who withdrew their support of Adrian Delia in a vote of confidence this week have rallied behind Therese Comodini Cachia as a new Opposition Leader.

