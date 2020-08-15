Malta: Adrian Delia says AG resignation proves Opposition right

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Adrian Delia who said that the Attorney General’s resignation announcement came too little, too late but shows that the Opposition was right in calling for him to step down.

The paper carries interviews with PN leadership elections contestants Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech. The incumbent spoke about the need for policies that reflect the people’s needs while the challenger said the party needs to rebuild dialogue with society.

