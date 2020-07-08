Malta: Adrian Delia loses vote of confidence, but insists he will remain PN leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Adrian Delia lost a vote of confidence at the end of a marathon parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday night, but he defiantly insisted he had no intention of stepping down as Nationalist Party leader.

Nineteen PN MPs voted against the party leader with 11 voting in his favour. The vote took place two days after Times of Malta revealed messages exchanged between murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and Delia, but the PN leader said the vote was unrelated to his contacts with the businessman.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 15:45

