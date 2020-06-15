Malta: Adrian Delia launches PN reform

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that the party reform launched on Sunday will open the doors to all people, particularly the young. Delia said that the restructuring will deliver new policies that address the needs of people.

Another report says that Prime Minister Robert Abela will not take steps against PL Deputy Leader Chris Cardona following claims in court by state witness Melvin Theuma. The paper reports that Abela dodged questions by journalists about the former Economy Minister.

