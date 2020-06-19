Malta: Adrian Delia lashes out at PL party media

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that the Labour Party ‘resorts to lies’ when it finds itself in crisis. Delia was referring to allegations made on PL party media that the PN tried to thwart the re-election chances of one of its candidates.

Another report says that Chris Cardona has kept silent since the Prime Minister announced his resignation from PL deputy leader. The paper says the only message Cardona published on Facebook was to deny any involvement in the Caruana Galizia plot.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related