Malta: Adrian Delia lambasts Prime Minister following rise in Covid-19 cases

14th August 2020

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia who criticised the Prime Minister’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Delia said that Robert Abela is more interested in his own holidays than in the wellbeing of people.

Another story reports that thousands are people are under quarantine as cases of Covid-19 spiked in the last weeks. The number of active cases stands at 528 while the reproductive factor has now reached 2.5.

