Malta: Adrian Delia hails party statute reform

Il-Mument quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that reform in the party statute adopted this week was an historic moment for the party. Delia added that he will not be intimidated in fighting corruption.

Another story says that there is division within the Labour Party over the expulsion of former minister Konrad Mizzi from the parliamentary group. The report says that Mizzi remains ‘an albatross’ around the Prime Minister’s neck.

