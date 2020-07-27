Malta: Adrian Delia calls on PM to cancel hospital deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said he expects the Prime Minister to make the decision to transfer the privatised hospitals back to the public. He said that the concession to Vitals for 90 years was a ‘scandalous deal’.

Another story says that health authorities are urging people who attended the Hotel Takeover party to get tested for Covid-19 after 16 cases reported between Friday and Sunday were connected to the event.

The paper reports that an Austrian man died in Xatt l-Aħmar, Għajnsielem, while diving on Sunday morning. The 53-year-old found himself in difficulty and was brought back to the shore by other divers.

