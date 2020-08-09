Malta: Aditus director slams acquisition of ship to house migrants

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday publishes an interview with Aditus Foundation director Neil Falzon who said that the call for offers by the government for a ship to hold immigrants, normalizes the ‘absurd’ idea of forcing people to live on boats.

The paper speaks to PN leadership hopeful Bernard Grech who rejected claims that he sides with any of the party’s in-fighting factions and said that his primary objective is to unite the PN.

