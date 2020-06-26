Malta: Added paid leave to parents and donors undergoing IVF
Reading Time: < 1 minute
From today, a legal notice was announced which amends the order of National Standards in regards to Leave for IVF, under the Employment and Industrial Relations act.
This was announced by the Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela, whereby stating that due to this legal notice, single people or couples undergoing IVF will be entitled to 60 hours of paid leave from their place of employment.
Source: ONE News
Updated 17:40
