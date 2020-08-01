Malta: AD and PD merge as one political party

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Partit Demokratiku and Alternattiva Demokratika have formally merged the two parties into one. The politicial party is to be named AD/PD

Amidst a national climate of division and fragmentation, both AD and PD said they fully recognise the country’s need for concerted political action which finds common ground for the good of the entire country rather than polarisation for factional and partisan ends.

The parties aim to finalise the process and merge into a single legal entity in the coming weeks. A new Executive will be nominated at the first AGM of the merged party which is scheduled for next month.

Source: Newsbook

Updated16:35

Like this: Like Loading...

Related