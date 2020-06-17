Malta: Action plan promoting walking, cycling and public transport launched

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Slow Streets initiative organised by the Local Council Association is an action plan to ensure that mobility within communities is safe, sustainable, healthy and efficient.

Minister for Local Government José Herrera and Minister for Transport, Ian Borg launched the initiative on Wednesday.

The Local Council Association, in collaboration with Transport Malta, will be working together with a number of local councils on this action plan in order to promote walking, cycling and public transport, in parallel with other educational campaigns to avoid unnecessary travel.

