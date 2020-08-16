Malta: A two-year probation sentence for two youths involved in Valletta argument

16th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute 





Twenty-two-year-old Akil Albako and nineteen-year-old Omar Suod pleaded guilty to being involved in an argument in which another two young men were lightly injured on August 14.

Source: One News

Updated: 15:25pm


                    

                Tags:             

                
	            



                                

                                                                



	
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



                            

                        
                    

                

                                

            
















	
					
		





























	
	
%d bloggers like this: