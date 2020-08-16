Malta: A two-year probation sentence for two youths involved in Valletta argument
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Twenty-two-year-old Akil Albako and nineteen-year-old Omar Suod pleaded guilty to being involved in an argument in which another two young men were lightly injured on August 14.
Source: One News
Updated: 15:25pm
