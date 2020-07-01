Malta: 700,000 visitors expected by end of year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today quotes Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli who said that the authorities are expecting 700,000 tourists by the end of the year. Last year, Malta attracted 2.7 million tourists.

The paper follows the arraignment in court of traffic police officers accused of overtime abuse. Investigators said that 20 out of 27 tracking devices on motorcycles were found not functioning.

