Malta: 7 new Coronavirus cases registered in Malta
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Health Ministry confirmed that seven new coronavirus cases were registered in the past 24 hours following 1,353 swab tests.
Active coronavirus cases have now increased to 34, with a total of 665 recovered persons.
All of today’s seven cases have shown symptoms of the virus – two of which were imported while another one forms part of the cluster reported last Friday.
Source: TVM
Updated 17:20
