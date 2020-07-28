Malta: 7 new Coronavirus cases registered in Malta

28th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Health Ministry confirmed that seven new coronavirus cases were registered in the past 24 hours following 1,353 swab tests.

Active coronavirus cases have now increased to 34, with a total of 665 recovered persons.

All of today’s seven cases have shown symptoms of the virus – two of which were imported while another one forms part of the cluster reported last Friday.

Source: TVM

Updated 17:20

