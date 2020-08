Reading Time: < 1 minute

New cases of Covid-19 in Malta have increased by 54 over the past 24 hours. This after 1,789 swab tests were carried out. This also means today’s number is a record in terms of Covid-19 cases in Malta.

There are presently 396 active cases after nine persons have recovered in the past hours.

Source: TVM

Updated 15:55

