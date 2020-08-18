Preloader
Malta: 48 new cases of Covid-19 in Malta, and seven others recover

The health authorities have announced that 48 new cases of Covid-19 in Malta have been identified over the past 24 hours. At the same time, seven other patients have been declared as recovered.

This results from 2,124 swab tests carried out during these 24 hours. To date, a total of 161,057 swab tests have been carried out since the virus surfaced.

There are 648 active cases out of a global total of 1,423 cases of coronavirus registered in Malta.

The health authorities stated that today’s cases are still being investigated.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:15

