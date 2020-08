Reading Time: < 1 minute

Health authorities announced 40 new Covid-19 cases in Malta following a record of 3,030 swab tests.

18 other persons recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered persons to 802.

Since March, there were a total of 1,510 positive coronavirus persons, of which 699 are still active.

Health authorities stated that today’s cases are still being investigated, while they issued details of yesterday’s cases.

Source: TVM

Updated 17:05

Like this: Like Loading...