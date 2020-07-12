Sun. Jul 12th, 2020

Malta: 28 new countries added to list of ‘safe’ travel destinations

12th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Published on Friday, the legal notice effectively lifted the ban on travel to the United Kingdom, Belgium, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, China, Vatican City, Rwanda, Uruguay, Slovenia, Japan, Morocco, Thailand, Tunisia, Portugal, Romania, Lebanon, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan and Liechtenstein.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:30

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: