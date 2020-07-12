Malta: 28 new countries added to list of ‘safe’ travel destinations
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Published on Friday, the legal notice effectively lifted the ban on travel to the United Kingdom, Belgium, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, China, Vatican City, Rwanda, Uruguay, Slovenia, Japan, Morocco, Thailand, Tunisia, Portugal, Romania, Lebanon, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan and Liechtenstein.
Source: Times of Malta
Updated 16:30
You must log in to post a comment.