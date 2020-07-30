Malta: 28 new cases of COVID-19, 19 are migrants

30th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

Of the 28 new cases, nineteen are from a second group of migrants who disembarked in Malta on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of migrants who tested positive this week to 85. On Tuesday, 66 migrants from a group of 94 who disembarked a day earlier had tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of active cases in Malta currently stands at 140.

Source: MaltaToday

