Malta: 28 new cases of COVID-19, 19 are migrants
28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.
Of the 28 new cases, nineteen are from a second group of migrants who disembarked in Malta on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of migrants who tested positive this week to 85. On Tuesday, 66 migrants from a group of 94 who disembarked a day earlier had tested positive for COVID-19.
The total number of active cases in Malta currently stands at 140.
Source: MaltaToday
Updated 17:15
