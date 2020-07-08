Malta-24 – News Briefing – Wednesday 8th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning briefing

Opposition Leader Adrian Delia defiantly vowed to not relinquish his post despite a significant vote of no confidence against him during a Parliamentary group meeting held on Tuesday.

Many logically expected that such vote would also bring about a premature end to an almost three-year turbulent term as PN leader, but at a news conference later, Delia insisted that the President cannot remove him as a leader of the opposition. Delia lost the vote 19-11.

A number of Delia supporters greeted dissenting MPs with foul language and jeers outside Dar Centrali.

Vitals report – Auditor finds Government collusion with eventual tender winner

The Auditor-General published a damning report on Government’s direct intervention in the privatisation of the management of three state hospitals, insisting that Vitals Global Healthcare shouldnot have even been allowed to bid for the takeover.

The NAO argued that VGH should have been barred because of “collusive behaviour” between the government and the company through a secret agreement made before the tender was even issued.

The damning report found a succession of serious shortcomings in the process to award VGH a 30-year concession to run Gozo General, St Luke’s Hospital and Karin Grech hospitals despite having no prior experience.

The report also concluded that no minister had authorised the deal, with the blame resting “squarely” on former Minister Konrad Mizzi. Later yesterday evening, Mizzi sought to share the blame on the rest of the cabinet, insisting that when an evaluation committee presented a report on the project to cabinet, ministers had given it the thumbs up. “In fact cabinet was involved in every stage of the process and approved every contract that was signed,” he insisted.

