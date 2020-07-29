Malta-24 News Briefing Wednesday 29th July 2020

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela arrives for the second day of a Special European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2020. EU heads of state or government gather for a special meeting to discuss the EU’s long-term budget for 2021-2027. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL

Migration & Coronavirus: The migrants who were brought to Malta by the AFM on Monday have been placed in isolation after 65 tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Ministry said 85 of the group of 94 migrants had been tested so far, of whom 65 were positive.

“As per usual procedure, migrants arriving by boat are immediately quarantined for 14 days and tested. The migrants who are positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, The Health Department announced seven new cases of coronavirus in Malta, taking the tally of active cases to 34.

1,353 swab tests were taken in the past 24 hours. Of the seven new cases only one forms part of the party-cluster. All cases were symptomatic, two of which were imported.

Constitutional Reform:

Government and opposition have agreed on a number of constitutional amendments which will better empower the President of the Republic. The method with which the head of state will be appointed has also been amended, meaning the president will now be elected through a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

The opposition voted in favor, despite calling for a division on the clauses, after government chose to drop anti-deadlock mechanism, which would have allowed Government to appoint the President with a simple majority after failing to get through a two-thirds vote.

NAO Vitals Report:

The prime minister’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, played a hidden role in negotiations with investors involved in the Vitals Global Healthcare venture, according to a report by the Auditor General.

While the NAO said in its report that it has not managed to get in touch with Schembri to discuss these findings, the former Chief of Staff was quick to issue a denial of his involvement yesterday evening.

“I did not negotiate this MOU, I did not write it, I did not sign it, and I had no involvement in it,” Schembri said.

Previously both Malta Enterprise and the former Economy Minister Chris Cardona distanced themselves from any involvement, but Schembri threw again the ball in their court saying those two parties had signed the Vitals MoU.

PN General Council starts voting

PN Councillors will start voting from today until Saturday as to whether the paid-up members will then vote to either confirm the current PN Leader, Adrian Delia, or else to elect a Leader in an open race, in which Delia himself confirmed that he would contest.

The vote officially takes place on Friday and Saturday, with the Party offering an early voting opportunity later this evening.

