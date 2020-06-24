Malta-24 – News Briefing – Wednesday 24th June 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former Minister Konrad Mizzi has been expelled from the Labour Party yesterday evening in a dramatic series of events.

Following recent revelations that Mizzi was involved in another shady deal, this time allegedly in connection wit the purchase of a windfarm by Enemalta in Montenegro, Prime Minister Robert Abela yesterday afternoon asked him to tender his resignation. In a lengthy Facebook post, Mizzi explained his refusal, leading the Party leader to call an urgent parliamentary group to take a vote on the matter.

71 of 73 persons eligible for a vote asked for Mizzi’s expulsion.

This was the second major resignation from Labour ranks in a few days, after former Minister Chris Cardona was made to resign from his Deputy Leadership position.

In another development, Enemalta confirmed to the Times of Malta that had “commissioned an internal investigation and also asked the police to investigate the matter” and its directors are “fully committed to provide the fullest support possible to the investigative authorities”. Earlier, a spokesperson for the company defended the company from such allegations, saying that it was “completely unaware of the bank transfer transactions and possible criminal acts by third parties”.

Covd-19 updates

There were no new cases of coronavirus in Malta over the previous 24 hours, the Health Department said. 927 swab tests were carried out during this period. As one person has recovered, this means there are now 38 active cases.

This was the first time since 7th March 2020 during which Malta registered two consecutive days with zero cases.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related