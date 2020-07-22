Malta-24 News Briefing Wednesday 22nd July 2020

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela arrives for the second day of a Special European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2020. EU heads of state or government gather for a special meeting to discuss the EU’s long-term budget for 2021-2027. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL

The Independent leads with an announcement by the government that Malta has been allocated €2.25 billion in EU funds after the EU Council reached an agreement over a €1.8 trillion budget on Tuesday,

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela at the end of the EU Council discussion over the bloc’s new budget. Abela said that the financial package secured by Malta is double what had been allocated in the 2013 negotiations.

Malta Today asks Prime Minister Robert Abela whether the EU will introduce any taxes on financial services to raise money for the new Covid-19 recovery fund. Abela replied that this was not the case.

The Times reports that Malta is expected to contribute €1.2 billion to the EU’s Multi-annual Financial Framework over the coming seven years. Between 2028 and 2056, the country will pay €15 million a year in loan repayments.

In-Nazzjon says that the new EU budget is, for the first time, tied to the observance of rule of law by member states. The final vote on the financial package will be taken in the European Parliament on Thursday.

Malta Today says that PN MPs seeking to oust Delia are targeting the appointment of a new leader by the Independence celebrations in September. The paper says that their next move is to try and force the current leader out through a vote in the party’s general council.

L-Orizzont reports that the Nationalist Party is mulling action against members of its youth wing, MŻPN, following a series of public statements calling for change in the PN’s leadership.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that decisive action needs to be taken by the party’s Executive Committee on Thursday to rebuild public trust. Delia said that the party needs to present ‘the best team’ in the upcoming election.

The Times reveals that a newly planned citizenship-by-investment scheme to replace the IIP will no longer include a concessionaire. The government is set to be held liable for losses incurred by agents Henley and Partners.

The Independent says that a freedom of information request for the publication of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government and Vitals Global Healthcare went unanswered by the OPM.

DCG murder middleman in ‘critical condition’

Melvin Theuma, the self-declared middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, was hospitalised on Tuesday night, suffering from life endangering injuries following what the police are stating to be an attempted suicide. His condition was described as critical by sources who spoke to The Times of Malta in an update posted past midnight.

PN Leader Adrian Delia in a video message early on Wednesday warned against speculation in the wake of the incident which saw Melvin Theuma suffer serious knife injuries. He appealed for caution before any conclusions are drawn. Delia announced that he had called a meeting of his parliamentary group to discuss this terrible development because the national interest came first.

Malta secures significant EU-funding package

€2.25bn is the allocation of EU funds for Malta and Gozo for the next seven years. PM Robert Abela said that “this largest ever package will translate into further investment in our economy and citizens”.

In a statement, Government described this allocation as exceptional, adding that this is even more significant when taking into account the UK’s withdrawal from the Union and Malta’s economic growth in recent years.

This includes €1.923 billion from the EU’s budget (core MFF), as well as €327 million from the grants of the newly established Recovery Instrument, known as Next Generation EU. This amount does not include the loan element.

In a Press Conference on his return to Malta, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the EU made important rule of law considerations when allocating this funding, showing that Malta was being trusted in this regard. However, he insisted that the “success” in obtaining such an important financial package was achieved through solid arguments, strategy and not giving up, while stressing that this result was achieved despite the EU losing the UK.

Abel said that this is a deserved package worthy of Malta. “Through these funds we will be able to strengthen infrastructural investment in the country.” While investment and jobs will remain a priority, Abela said that Government will be giving due importance to its agricultural sector, with Malta being allocated substantially more than what the EU Commission had suggested in 2018.

At least 10% of cohesion funds being made available to Malta, will be reserved to Gozo.

The Prime Minister thanked all those involved in the months of complicated and very difficult negotiations that led to Malta’s final package, emphasising that the Government will do its utmost so that today’s outcome is translated into programmes and projects to consolidate further investments in our economy and citizens.

