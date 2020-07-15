Malta-24 – News Briefing – Wednesday 15th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN and Opposition Leader Adrian Delia lost a second vote of confidence in eight days as 47 executive committee members of the Nationalist Party voted against him yesterday night. Thirty-five voted in his favour while one abstained.

The 84 members present were asked to vote on the question “Do you have confidence in Adrian Delia as leader of the Nationalist Party?”

The motion was put forward by former Birkirkara mayor and Nationalist Party executive member Michael Asciak. Delia strongly opposed this request, arguing that the vote was not on the agenda and that the party rule book did not allow it.

Adrian Delia shrugged off this result, insisting that he will remain as party leader, stating “Those who forwarded the motion knew that it wouldn’t result in anything.” Once again, Delia insisted that his responsibility was towards paid-up members of the party.

With this vote, a PN split remained as one possible option, as indicated on Tuesday by Therese Comodini Cachia, who said that there is a list of alternatives that are being looked into. She stressed that the group of MPs who voted against Delia will continue what they started.

EU welcomes Malta’s rule of law reforms

The European Commission has welcomed Malta’s plans to reform rule of law provisions, which it described as “very encouraging”. The Commission has been for the past years pressing Malta for important reforms in this area.

In a letter signed by President Ursula von der Leyen, the Maltese Government was urged to continue its dialogue with the Venice Commission to ensure recommended reforms were fully implemented.

Von der Leyen said that these reforms were “a positive step and a sign of the commitment of the Maltese Government to strengthening the rule of law and judicial independence”.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Prime Minister has located, passed on a memorandum of understanding for the mysterious Vitals Global Healthcare consortium. For months, the Muscat administration had insisted that the agreement was missing.

