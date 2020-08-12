Malta-24 News Briefing Wednesday 12th August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Doctors warn of “new record of cases” as situation “deteriorates”

The Medical Association of Malta has warned that the Covid-19 situation in Malta has deteriorated significantly and that a “new record” of Coronavirus cases is expected today. Doctors said that despite Government’s insistence that there are no serious cases, yesterday four patients have been admitted to Mater Dei with serious Covid 19 symptoms, bringing the tally to seven hospitalised patients.

In a meeting yesterday evening, the MAM’s council decided that its current ongoing directives will be extended and remain in force up to Friday 14th August. They will then be suspended throughout next week. It also said that unless further measures are taken by the cabinet by that date to effectively bring the epidemic under control MAM will again put back into force all directives including the suspension of all elective surgery as from Monday 24th of August.

PM seeks to diffuse situation

Prime Minister Robert Abela yesterday continued with his efforts to put the minds of the public and businesses at rest despite the recent increase in coronavirus cases on the island. Addressing journalists after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Abela re-iterated that practically all cases being identified are mild, so much so that the dedicated Covid wards at Mater Dei remain empty.

He also recalled that the number of tests being carried out in Malta is three times higher than the European average, thereby leading to the identification of more cases. “We will keep increasing the number of tests and we will consider further measures to get a realistic picture of the situation,” he explained.

These comments were made shortly after the Health Department announced 29 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active case tally to 440. In its daily update, the Department linked three cases to Mount Carmel Hospital and eight related to known clusters. More than 1,882 cases tests have been undertaken. Later in the afternoon, Maltatoday reported about the development of a new cluster, linked to the set of the filming of Jurassic World. The report was confirmed by the Health Superintendence.

More countries restrict travel to and from Malta

Meanwhile, Slovenia has joined a list of countries to restrict traveling from Malta. The country moved Malta from its green list to its yellow list, meaning arrivals will now have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The same decision was taken by the Italian regions of Puglia and Emilia-Romagna. It is understood that also Sicily is preparing to introduce mandatory swabbing for persons entering Sicily from Malta.

However, Costa Crociere will resume cruising operations between Italy and Malta, according to an announcement on its website.

CDE News

