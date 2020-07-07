Malta-24 – News Briefing – Tuesday 7th July 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A long day is on the cards for the Opposition with a Parliamentary group meeting this evening set to again ask hard questions to its Leader following revelations that Adrian Delia exchanged friendly whatsapp messages with alleged Caruana Galizia murderer Yorgen Fenech. Delia has denied the content of the messages but an increasing number of MPs are understood to have expressed their concern that his position at the helm of the Nationalist Party is untenable, not only because of these recent accusations but also after recent opinion polls.

Yorgen Fenech was also at the centre of a hard-hitting post by Matthew Caruana Galizia. Reacting to calls by the Civil Society Network that suggested Fenech should be given a reduced sentence if he provides information on corruption at a political level, Caruana Galizia said that this should not be considered when it comes to a cold-blooded murderer like Yorgen Fenech.

Yesterday, another seven police officers were charged with fraud after they failed to turn up to extra duties, in a second round of arraignments linked to lleged abuse at the traffic section. The accusation is that they still got paid for this work which they had not carried out.

In one case, a constable was allegedly paid for carrying out extra duties when he was on vacation leave while another is accused of unplugging the tracking device from his motorbike.

