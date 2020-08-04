Malta-24 News Briefing Tuesday 4th August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Coronavirus in Malta: Situation is under control – PM Robert Abela

Prime Minister Roberta Abela insisted yesterday evening that the situation in Malta regarding the coronavirus is under control. While acknowledging a rise in the infection rates, he insisted that it was important to highlight the fact that the majority of people who are infected are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

The interview was broadcasted on Labour media.

Abela attributed the spike in reported COVID-19 cases to the inclusion of rescued migrants who tested positive for the virus and disagreed with a link between the new cases and a number of large-scale parties and gatherings.

Malta currently has 199 active COVID-19 cases, 88 of whom are migrants who were rescued last week. Despite these numbers, Abela argued that a balance between health and the economy has been sought. He called on the public to remain prudent, vigilant and follow the advice given by the Health Authorities, without raising any extra alarm or panic.

PN Leadership race

As the Nationalist Party prepares itself for a new leadership race which it hopes to conclude before Independence Day celebrations in six weeks times, the group of MPs pushing for a change in leadership have held a meeting yesterday afternoon to seek a unity candidate which can take on current leader Adrian Delia.

Speaking to timesofmalta.com, Karol Aquilina, a PN MP said that: “our objective is to give party members a clear choice of who can bring back unity”. The portal said that the parliamentary group would try to persuade all those harbouring leadership hopes to ditch their ambitions and rally behind a single candidate enjoying widest support.

The PN’s Electoral Commission is expected to issue the call today to kick-off the process, which will see around 20,000 paid-up members being asked to submit their choice for a new leader of the party.

Education Department factors in possibility of remote schooling

The Education Department has published a new syllabus implementation plan to take into consideration to possible failure to re-open schools after the summer holidays. So far, Education Minister Owen Bonnici has publicly committed himself to re-opening classrooms on 28th September, describing it as a normal school day. However, such comments were made previous to the recent escalation in cases.

The guidelines include three scenarios, including a full re-opening of schools, an alternating system were reduced number of students attend every day, and the possibility of remote schooling being the only feasible option.

