Malta-24 – News Briefing – Tuesday 30th June 2020

Malta’s International Airport is set to re-open tomorrow after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, a re-opening which brings hope to a number of business owners in the hotels and catering sector as well as retail and others whose survival depends significantly on the successful return of tourism.

However, Malta’s biggest market, the UK, will continue to impose restrictions on people travelling between the two countries. According to The Malta Independent, diplomatic discussions are underway between the Maltese and UK governments for Malta to be included in Britain’s ‘air bridge’ list.

Unless included on this list, people travelling from Malta to the UK would have to quarantine for 14 day.

Malta has seen no new cases of coronavirus during the past 24 hours, consolidating a trend of six Covid-free days out of the past eight days. With three persons recovering yesterday, this means that only 22 active cases remain.

