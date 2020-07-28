Malta-24 News Briefing Tuesday 28th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Coronavirus developments in Malta

Although only one new coronavirus case was reported in Malta yesterday, the situation remained high on the agenda with a number of concerning developments throughout the day. Among these:

A medical ward at Mater Dei Hospital has been closed off after a patient was found to have COVID-19. Health authorities have also placed a number of doctors under quarantine while patients and staff are being tested. The Times of Maltareported that that the patient, a tourist who attended the Hotel Takeover party, tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

has been closed off after a patient was found to have COVID-19. Health authorities have also placed a number of doctors under quarantine while patients and staff are being tested. The Times of Maltareported that that the patient, a tourist who attended the Hotel Takeover party, tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday afternoon. A staff member at Luqa Government Summer School has reported positive to Covid-19. The Health Superintendence confirmed this news adding that this person was in contact with three classes. The parents of affected children are being contacted for a swab test.

has reported positive to Covid-19. The Health Superintendence confirmed this news adding that this person was in contact with three classes. The parents of affected children are being contacted for a swab test. Health authorities have urged people who have attended a number of activities as part of the Santa Venera feast last week to get tested, particularly an event inside the band club on July 22 and an outside band march on July 23. The patient was one of three sporadic cases discovered on Sunday.

last week to get tested, particularly an event inside the band club on July 22 and an outside band march on July 23. The patient was one of three sporadic cases discovered on Sunday. Throughout the day a number of organisations made their voice heard calling for a ban of mass events and large social gatherings including parties and feasts. The Malta Chamber stopped short of calling for a ban on mass events, but argued that these should be organised in a responsible fashion and are able to manage responsible crowds, taking into consideration all safeguards and mitigation measures.

including parties and feasts. The Malta Chamber stopped short of calling for a ban on mass events, but argued that these should be organised in a responsible fashion and are able to manage responsible crowds, taking into consideration all safeguards and mitigation measures. These calls have yielded their desired result with a number of organisers announcing the postponement of their events. However, a number of parties, including weekenders, remain scheduled throughout August.

Economy

The National Statistics Office announced that there is an increase of 2,654 people registering for work compared to June last year. Figures for June this year show that people registering for work have risen to a total of 4,270 people. However, this number reflected a decrease from the 4,409 looking for a job at the end of May, a figure which Government attributed to a pick-up in economic activity.

Education

Education Minister Owen Bonnici said that Government is committed to start the new scholastic year on schedule, on 28th September. While precautions will be taken, Bonnici assured Parliament that the first day will be a normal day.

He described Skolasajf and childcare centres in Summer as an experiment which allow schools to operate in a better manner throughout the normal scholastic year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related