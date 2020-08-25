Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 25th August 2020

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0819 – Newspaper Review

The Times follows the compilation of evidence against former Consul to Shanghai Aldo Cutajar. The prosecution says that Cutajar may have profited from illegal sales of Chinese visas, an accusation he and his wife reject.

The Independent quotes Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri who said that allegations about a cocaine party at the Armed Forces barracks were ‘inflated’ and that an internal inquiry found no evidence of substance abuse.

L-Orizzont reports that a woman was handed a suspended jail sentence for withdrawing €5,000 from her mother’s bank account without her consent. The Judge admonished people who abuse their parents.

In-Nazzjon says that Covid-19 figures released by the government does not show the situation in Gozo and it is not officially known how many Gozitans have been infected. The paper says that the government does not want to discourage travel from Malta.

The Independent reports that five guards at the Corradino Correctional Facility are self-isolating in their homes after testing positive for Covid-19. Over 600 swab tests have been conducted on inmates and prison employees.

The Times says that investigators believe that the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski a week ago could have been a target assassination carried out by foreign professional criminals.

In-Nazzjon says that the car thought to have been used by the hitmen on the Sliema double murder was found in a Gwardamangia car park. The police are investigating links with businesses that the murdered couple may have had.

L-Orizzont says that the police are combing through the electronic devices found on the site of the double murder in Sliema last week, to determine whether the victims had had any contact in the final hours.

In-Nazzjon reports that 55 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Monday, among them two tourists from Barcelona. The paper says that Malta now surpassed New Zealand with a total case count of 1,772.

Morning Briefing

Sliema double murder developments

In further developments on the Sliema double murder, the national broadcaster reported that a white SUV believed to have been used as the getaway car by three men involved in last week’s double murder in Sliema is being examined by the police.

It is understood that police officers towed the car away from the car park near St Luke’s Hospital on Thursday. TVM also said that equipment which may be used to interfere with police messages and phone transmissions was found inside along with other items connected to the murders.

The vehicle, a VW Tiguan, was reportedly stolen a couple of year back, but carried number plates stolen more recently. The Police are combing dozens of recordings elevated from CCTV cameras installed across the Tigné streetscape, where Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered in cold blood in their Locker Street home.

Muscat publishes resignation letter

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has published his resignation letter, sent to the President last January. The former Labour leader had for months refused to publish this letter, despite repeated demands by civil society organisations.

The letter is a short one, in which Muscat tells President George Vella that he would be making way to the new leader of the Labour Party to assume the post of Prime Minister, while confirming his intention to keep his place in Parliament.

The letter is dated 13 January 2020 – the day after Robert Abela was elected as the Labour Party’s new leader. He thanksed the President for his cooperation and the Maltese people for for the “opportunity and privilege to serve them as leader of this country for two consecutive mandates with unprecedented majorities, one larger than the other.”

Coronavirus in Malta

55 new cases were reported yesterday by the Health Department from just under 2,200 swabs. With 43 recoveries, the number of active cases has edged up again to 680. Malta has now seen a total of 1,667 cases.

It was also reported that two women who arrived from Barcelona early yesterday morning tested positive for Covid-19 after random testing was carried out at the airports arrival terminal.

Meanwhile, education authorities kicked off a series of meetings with teachers to discuss the reopening of schools in just over a month. At the same time, nurses’ lobby President Paul Pace lambasted the Union of Professional Educators for reporting that 87% of educators had expressed a preference not to return to the classrooms this coming September.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...