Malta-24 – News Briefing – Tuesday 23rd June 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first day of the week was dominated by the widely-anticipated testimony of former PM’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri. After months of silence, he revealed that Joseph Muscat told him to tell Fenech not to leave Malta, but insisted that the latter never informed him of the murder.

He also claimed that PN leader Adrian Delia had asked Yorgen Fenech for €50,000 so that David Casa would not be re-elected as an MEP. Delia denied this claim through a sworn statement. Schembri also testified that Pierre Portelli, PN’s ex-Head of Media, used to collect money from Fenech.

Keith Schembri also admitted that he was aware that Yorgen Fenech was the owner of the (in)famous 17Black company, having for months denied any knowledge about its true ownership.

Meanwhile, demonstrators gathered outside of parliament in Valletta yesterday evening in protest over the recent revelations from the ongoing Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Covid-19 Update

There were no new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, the Health Department said. One person has been declared as recovered, meaning that active cases now stand at 39.

464 swabs were taken on Sunday.

The Department said that of 617 recoveries, 363 were males while 254 were female.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related