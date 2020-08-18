Malta-24 News Briefing Tuesday 18th August 2020

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0803 – Newspaper Review

The Times follows a press conference where health authorities unveiled new measures to contain Covid-19, including the introduction of an ‘amber’ list of countries from which arrivals will need to produce a negative test result at the airport.

The Independent quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who announced that bars, nightclubs, and boat parties will be prohibited from Wednesday, but restaurants and boat tours will be allowed to operate according to the established safety protocols.

L-Orizzont reports on new measures introduced by the government to limit the Covid-19 spread. Groups of more than 15 people in public spaces will be dispersed while facemasks are mandatory in all enclosed places.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that people are worried by the rising number of Covid-19 cases despite health workers giving everything to keep the count to a low. Delia said that healthcare is a priority for the PN.

The Independent reports that active coronavirus cases have risen to more than 600 after 69 new infections were registered on Monday. Two patients are currently at the intensive care unit at Mater Dei hospital.

The Times reports that an AFM soldier has been dismissed after refusing to take a drug test as part of an internal investigation into claims that uniformed personnel threw a party at the Luqa barracks two weeks ago and cocaine was used.

L-Orizzont says that the General Workers Union has been recognised as the main union by the Lands Registry Agency after a verification process to confirm that it represents a majority of employees.

The Times says that the Ornis committee is considering a ‘catch and release’ proposal by the government which would allow trappers to trap songbirds to conduct studies. Critics said that the system is a circumvention of EU laws.

In-Nazzjon reports that six soldiers from the AFM B Company are under investigation for allegedly throwing a party while on duty earlier in August. One of the soldiers involved is reported to have attacked another soldier at the gates.

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that Malta will follow the EU on the coronavirus vaccination programme and that the government’s target is universal vaccination.

Morning Briefing

Bars, clubs and discos will be closed as from tomorrow following new restrictive measures announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci in view of the recent spike of coronavirus cases in Malta.

Gatherings have been restricted to 15 people, while a new amber list for travel has been created, with travelers from such countries requiring a negative Covid-19 test upon entry to Malta.

Wedding receptions may only be held in a seated environment, with food and drink to be served at table. Masks will now be mandatory in all closed public spaces, the exception being restaurants which are covered by separate rules.

69 new cases of coronavirus in Malta were reported on Monday.

There are 607 active cases from a total amount of 1,375 registered positive cases in Malta since the start off the virus. Deputy PM Chris Fearne said that so far there has never been an instance of the same person testing positive twice for the virus.

Doctors suspend industrial action

Following the introduction of new restrictive measures, the doctors’ association, the MAM, said that it was suspending its industrial action, given that such measures were very closes to its recommendations.

“MAM will watch closely the implementation of these measures and reserves the right to react if enforcement is found wanting,” Martin Balzan, its President said.

“It is extremely important both for public health and the economy that Covid numbers are brought down as soon as possible to avoid the possibility of a lockdown which would have graver consequences on the economy.”

Yesterday afternoon, Prime Minister Robert Abela visited Mater Dei Hospital were he thanked hospital staff for their efforts through this challenging time.

AG resignation letter

Following the announced resignation of Attorney-General Peter Grech, Government published his resignation letter, in which he cited health reasons for taking this step.

Grech said that: “Despite the difficult role and sometimes unprecedented circumstances, I have always performed my duties in line with the constitution and according to my conscience and the oath I took as a lawyer. I did this with humility and humanity, which are also the elements of justice.”

He said the way in which he was treated in the political debate was “often disappointing” and he feels it was sometimes “particularly unjust”.

Dead body found

Another grim discovery took place in the shaft of the former La Paloma Hotel in Buġibba, where the body of a dead man has been found. It is understood that the victim was a resident of the building and is e from the migrant community.

