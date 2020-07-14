Malta-24 – News Briefing – Tuesday 14th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

An explosive PN Executive meeting is scheduled this evening at Dar Centrali, fresh from yesterday’s developments. After almost three days, President George Vella yesterday afternoon broke his silence through a lengthy statement in which he announced that following constitutional advice, Dr Adrian Delia cannot be removed of his position of Opposition Leader.

Dr Vella however confirmed that Delia had lost support of a majority of Opposition MPs.

However, he explained how in the judgement he arrived to, the role of Opposition Leader should be held by the leader of the largest party in Opposition, currently the PN. With this consideration, Delia could not be removed.

In a message on Facebook, Adrian Delia asked for everyone who believes in the rule of law and respects the Constitution to respect this decision. On the other hand, the group of MPs and MEPs who want Delia out said that “this decision breaches the constitution and this is confirmed by a number of constitutional experts who spoke publicly”.

Anti-Delia MPs not giving up

In their statement, anti-Delia MPs said that with a sense of responsibility and commitment towards the country and the PN, they will keep encouraging the PN to be led by a person with integrity and credibility, who puts the national and the PN’s interest before personal interest.

Delia vowed to remain on as Leader of the Opposition despite having lost the vote of confidence. Tonight’s Executive Committee meeting had been planned prior to the recent escalation of the PN crisis.

Former Police Commissioner took hard disk with him after resignation

Former Police Commissioner keeps hitting the new news for the wrong reasons when in a PQ answered by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri it transpired that he, as well as those before him, have been allowed to take the hard disk of their personal computer upon retirement or when their services were no longer required. Camilleri justified this decision on the basis that “it was always like this”, but expressed his opinion that such practice should be changed.

Coronavirus cases stable, as Belgium opens travel corridor to Malta

There were no new coronavirus cases in Malta between Sunday and Monday. No persons recovered, meaning the number of active cases remained at 5.

Travelling between Malta and Belgium is expected to resume as of 16th July, following the inclusion of Belgium on the amended ‘travelling list’ from Malta. The updated list of countries where travelling is allowed and travel corridors have been established, was published by the Government of Malta and enacted through a Legal Notice.

Earlier last week, the Belgian government has placed Malta on its “red zone” list, where travel was not recommended, mainly due to the fact that the Mediterranean island had not included Belgium as a country where travelling should take place.

