Malta-24 News Briefing Tuesday 11th August 2020

Updated 0811 – Newspaper Review

In-Nazzjon says that an unnamed third candidate has expressed interest in the PN leadership, but their offer was refused because the individual is not a paid-up member of the party. Bernard Grech will now face incumbent Adrian Delia in a two-horse race.

The Independent says that PN leader Adrian Delia and challenger Bernard Grech will undergo a due diligence process after the call for applications for the party leadership closed on Monday. The paper says it may take up to six weeks.

The Times says that Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo has agreed to give up his seat for Bernard Grech if the challenger wins the PN leadership contest. Sources said that MP Hermann Schiavone would be prepared to do the same.

L-Orizzont reaches out to PN MP Hermann Schiavone who said that several representatives in the parliamentary group besides himself would be willing to give up their seat for Bernard Grech, if he wins the party leadership election.

The Times says that the police are investigating the leak of audio recordings that form part of the evidence in the Caruana Galizia case. Five short clips were posted on Reddit by an anonymous account that was created on Saturday.

The Independent speaks to the president of Federated Association of Travel and Tourism Agents, Iain Tonna, who said that people are, again, reluctant to travel following a rise on Covid-19 cases.

L-Orizzont quotes a national survey conducted last week which says that a majority of people named former PN MP Franco Debono as a possible party leader. The numbers, however, decline among people who have voted PN in the last elections.

In-Nazzjon reports that the number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 415 after 23 new infections were registered on Monday. The paper says that a prison warden is thought to have been among the latest patients.

Morning Briefing

Coronavirus in Malta

The resurgence in cases in Malta remained firmly on top of the agenda with the country’s Health Department reporting another 23 new cases during the previous 24 hours, taking the active tally to 415.

The Health Department said that 23 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours from 1618 tests. Meanwhile, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that five people, relating to five different venues, have each been fined €3,000 for breaching the recently-published restrictions on mass events.

These fines relate to new rules which came into force last week, limiting people inside one venue to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 300 outside, though in any case not exceeding one person for every four square metres, capped at not more than 100 people indoors and 300 persons outside.

PN Leadership

Incumbent leader Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech will square off for the post of PN Leader after the PN Electoral Commission confirmed that these were the only two names submitted at the end of the relevant process. The Commission will now forward the names to a specially appointed Commission intended to carry out a due diligence on prospective candidates which would then trigger the formal race expected to climax in September.

Both candidates are not allowed to carry out any campaigning until their nomination is formally green-lighted.

CDE News

