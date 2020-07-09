Malta-24 – News Briefing – Thursday 9th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning briefing

Vitals and PN squabbling top agenda

The shady Vitals deal remained on the agenda throughout yesterday. Opposition leader Adrian Delia have called for a criminal investigation into those responsible, following the NAO’s report. Prime Minister Robert Abela had said that he would have “acted differently” had he been responsible at the time the deal was signed.

The police said that they will be including the conclusions drawn in a report by the National Office on the deal concerning the 2015 hospital concession deal in an existing police investigation. The NAO found strong evidence of collusion between government and Vitals.

The NAO found that Vitals Global Healthcare should not have even been allowed to bid because of “collusive behaviour” between the government and the company, through a secret agreement made before the tender was even issued.

Meanwhile, the situation at Tal-Pieta’ remained tense following the vote of no confidence in PN Leader Adrian Delia. While Delia remained defiant on his intention to continue to lead the Party, the 19 who voted to have him removed said in a statement that the previous day’s vote “was a difficult choice that the parliamentary group had to face.”

They insisted that they “want our country to regain normality, to regain its reputation and to re-establish itself as a democracy. For this reason, the country needs a strong opposition party. The Partit Nazzjonalista deserves the chance to regain people’s trust and become an alternative government.”

Sections of the media yesterday also reported that President George Vella made himself available throughout the day in view of the constitutional crisis resulting from the vote of no confidence in the Opposition leader.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related