Malta-24 News Briefing Thursday 6th August 2020

Updated 0715 – Film producers complain that their voice is not being heard

In a statement, the Malta Producers’ Association (MPA) said that the last few months it has repeatedly but unsuccessfully called for meetings with Minister Farrugia Portelli to discuss pressing matters related to the state of the film sector in Malta. The Association has meanwhile called upon the Prime Minister to intervene. Emails sent to the Minister and the Prime Minister to date remain unanswered and unacknowledged.

It complained that whilst failing to understand the reason behind such discriminatory and unacceptable treatment, the MPA encourages the Hon. Farrugia Portelli to fulfil her role as a Government Minister and to answer the emails sent and to expediently provide the association with a meeting.

“Matters such as COVID-19, the case of discrimation towards film companies by the Film Commissioner and the recently completed yet still undisclosed operational review on his operations need urgent attention. Moroever the continued unexplained delay for the launch of this year’s Film Fund and delays in incentive time-frames are also matters of urgent concern that will have repercussions for our industry if delayed any longer.”

Morning Briefing

Coronavirus in Malta

The Health Department reported 20 new cases of coronavirus in Malta, 9 of which relating to previous clusters, while the rest being classified as sporadic. The tally of active cases has gone up to 249 after the inclusion of further cases among immigrants who disembarked in Malta over the past few days.

Commenting during an interview on timesofmalta.com, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said: “I am worried about this situation if we keep on going the way we are”.

“I am worried about this situation if we keep on going the way we are. We need the cooperation of the public. The public must control wherever they are going. We are utilising all the mitigation measures which we have in our hands, but we need the cooperation of everyone, and we appeal for more protection of vulnerable people as well” she added.

Doctors, nurses confirm industrial action

Throughout yesterday both doctors’ and nurses’ unions have confirmed that they will take industrial action as from today following government’s unwillingness to put a complete ban on mass events.

As of tomorrow, nurses working at Malta’s main hospitals will refrain from washing patients, transporting patients within the hospital and from attending to patients in specific wards. Doctors, from their end, will start their action as from today. Among a list of measures, they will keep community clinics closed.

According to a legal notice published yesterday, mass event organisers who fail to observer the necessary social distancing rules will be fined €3,000 each. No more than one person for every square metres will be allowed according to regulations which came into force last week.

Nurses have asked the public to raise an alert when such measures are not being followed.

DCG murder middleman speaks again

The Times of Malta reveals this morning that Melvin Theuma, the key witness in

the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case, who is believed to have slashed his own throat two weeks ago, is now able to hold conversations unaided, multiple sources have said. According to sources who spoke to the newspaper, Theuma will soon be released from the ENT Ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

“The tone of his voice is on the low side and his voice is still a bit croaky and hoarse

but he’s talking unaided and he’s holding entire conversations, including with his

medical team,” reports the Times.

CDE News

