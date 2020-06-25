Malta-24 – News Briefing – Thursday 25th June 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat denied informing Yorgen Fenech about the possibility of an early election. Earlier yesterday morning, the public inquiry on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. was told by Inspector Kurt Zahra that Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind, knew that the general election would happen earlier back in December 2016.

Speaking in Parliament, Justice Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi said that the fact that those apparently involved in the killing knew of the early election, was another “damning indictment” against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. From his end, the former PM insisted that such suggestions were the fruit of fantasy.

Jason Azzopardi, who is appearing as a lawyer on behalf of the victim’s family said that he was aware of other shocking facts but could not speak for the time being until they emerged in the Courts.

These accusations were not the only ones to trouble Muscat this week. On Tuesday, his former Chief of Staff, Keith Schembri, testified that the former PM had called him to stop Yorgen Fenech from leaving Malta rather than calling the police.

No new coronavirus cases for third day running

There were no new cases of coronavirus for the third day running. A total of 923 swab tests were carried out, taking the country’s tally to beyond 90,000.

With six people recovering, the number of active cases has gone down to 32. 11 of these are still receiving care in hospitals.

