Malta-24 News Briefing Thursday 20th August 2020

Police on lookout for three suspects in Sliema murder

The police are looking for three suspects who were seen escaping from a house in Sliema following the fatal shooting of Christian Pandolfino, 58, and Ivor Maciejowski, 30.

A spokesperson for the police said that there was no clear motive behind the killing, with CCTV cameras establishing that the three men spent a mere four minutes inside the Sliema home.

“We have yet to establish a motive but we are not excluding anything at this stage,” the spokesperson said during a conference on yesterday.

Coronavirus in Malta

48 new Covid-19 Cases were registered in Malta in the previous 24 hours. There were 18 persons who recovered. In the previous hours there were a total of 2,261 new swab tests.

Meanwhile, the spike in cases continued to have its repercussions on the Maltese economy with Finland the latest country to announce restrictions on travelers from Malta, while the movie production company Universal has decided not to shoot any scenes involving main actors from the new blockbuster of the Jurassic World series in Malta.

A study published by Politico looked at the relationship between the number of tests conducted and new cases found across Europe shows that while countries like Luxembourg, Denmark and Malta carry the highest number of daily tests per 1,000 , Denmark and Malta have the lowest rate of positive tests.

Retail trade, industrial production down, but jobs up in June – CBM

In June, the volume of retail trade and industrial production contracted again in annual terms, though at a slower pace when compared with May. In its monthly Economic Update, the Central Bank of Malta said that the number of registered unemployed and the unemployment rate fell when compared with a month earlier, with the latter remaining low from a historical perspective.

The annual inflation rate based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) edged up to 1.0% in June, from 0.9% in May, while inflation based on the Retail Price Index (RPI) stood unchanged at 0.7%.

Maltese residents’ deposits expanded by an annual rate of 7.6% over the

year to June, while annual growth in credit to Maltese residents eased to 8.8%. In June, the deficit on the cash-based Consolidated Fund widened significantly compared with a year earlier, reflecting a significant increase in government expenditure and, to a lesser extent, a drop in revenue.

