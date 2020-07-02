Malta-24 – News Briefing – Thursday 1st July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta’s July kicked off with rising temperatures, not only in weather terms but also in view of political, judicial and regulatory developments. Yesterday also saw the return of the first tourists in Malta after three months.

The public inquiry related to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia had some tense moments when former Economic Crimes Unit chief Ian Abdilla took the witness stand. Abdilla, to the shock of the Board, revealed that, Attorney General Peter Grech warned police to “thread carefully” on the Panama Papers in order to avoid unrest in the country. Opposition Leader Adrian Delia demanded that Grech should “not only resign but be investigated for crimes against the nation”.

In a two-line statement, the Attorney General called this statement an “outright lie and calumny”

In a parallel development related to the murder, Prime Minister Abela reacted to claims that a number of Ministers had different forms of relationship with alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech. In comments to the media he said that friendships before murder charge were not a problem but insisted that ministers who had some form of relationship to stay out of Cabinet discussions that may deal with a pardon request

In other developments, Satabank’s banking licence has been withdrawn by the European Central Bank after a saga lasting almost two years after all its bank accounts were frozen for alleged money laundering breaches. All the bank’s 12,000 accounts had been frozen by the MFSA two years ago and since then at least 300 reports of suspicious transactions at this bank were flagged by EY, the bank’s administrators. These transactions topped €130 million.

Covid-19 Update

Seven people recovered from the virus yesterday, with just one new cases. Active cases have gone down to below 20.

The COVID-19 situation in Malta now appears to be under control with several days of low or zero cases reported, the Superintendence of Public Health said.

“This has allowed for the relaxation of most preventive measures in the community, including the gradual re-opening of our borders to travel. However, it is important to keep in mind that the pandemic is not over and will not be so until a vaccine is available; COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, both locally and abroad.”

