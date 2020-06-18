Malta-24 – News Briefing – Thursday 18th June 2020

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 1233 – One new case, no recoveries

The Health Department said that only one, sporadic case was identified in the past 24 hours, a sigh of relief for the authorities and the general population after the non-marginal increases of the past few days. 860 swab tests were carried out, meaning that 85,824 tests have been completed.

The country has seen a total of 663 people infected with the novel coronavirus, 44 cases remaining active.

Updated 0944 – Newspaper Review

Business Today quotes MEP Alfred Sant who urged the Maltese private sector lobby to alert politicians when EU developments impact their interests. Trucking and logistics companies in Malta said new cabotage rules adopted by Brussels will put them at a disadvantage.

The Malta Business Weekly quotes the Prime Minister who said that PL deputy Leader Chris Cardona has stepped down. Robert Abela told journalists that the former Economy Minister had handed in his letter of resignation to the party.

The Independent says that the Labour Party will hold a general conference in the second week of July to appoint a new deputy leader for party affairs. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The Times quotes a study by the EU agency for fundamental human rights which found that a third of people in Malta are prepared to accept facial recognition by companies in exchange for services. Only six percent of people in the EU are willing to do the same.

In-Nazzjon follows the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech on Wednesday where state witness Melvin Theuma claimed that the businessman felt secure in pursuing the plan to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia following the Labour Party victory at the 2017 elections.

L-Orizzont follows the announcement by Apostolic Nuncio Alessandro D’Errico who named monsignor Anton Teuma as the new bishop for Gozo. Teuma will be ordained within the next two to three months.

The Times reports on the nomination of Anton Teuma as bishop of Gozo who received a cross from his predecessor Mario Grech. The 56-year-old served in the Xagħra parish and is a licensed welder and electrician.

The Independent quotes newly named Gozo bishop Anton Teuma who urged the diocese to work ‘collectively’. Teuma thanked his precursors Mario Grech and Nikol Cauchi, who he said was an important influence on his formation.

L-Orizzont speaks to the president of the teachers’ union, Marco Bonnici, who said that his position is not being challenged in the upcoming elections by members. Bonnici said he will repay the sign of trust with greater determination.

The Malta Business Weekly says that HSBC will go ahead with a plan to cut 35,000 jobs worldwide. A spokesperson for the bank confirmed that a memo by Chief Executive Noel Quinn put external hiring on hold.

Business Today says that DB Group CEO Arthur Gauci is contesting claims made by NGOs in their objections to the City Centre development on the former ITS site. Gauci denies that demolition of barracks has started without regulatory supervision.

In-Nazzjon carries a statement by the Nationalist Party which denied claims made in court that it received offers to undermine the election campaign of any of its MEP candidates in last year’s contest.

The Malta Business Weekly reports that De La Rue is set to close its banknote and passport printing operations in Gateshead, UK, following financial challenges. The British company is seeking to raise £100 million in new equity.

Malta moves closer to re-opening its borders on 1st July, with the Tourism Ministry announcing a national fireworks show of “unprecedented” scale on the day to mark the occasion. ‘VisitMalta Now’, as this celebration will be called, will bring together more than 30 different fireworks factories in 21 localities around Malta and Gozo.

These factories will be working in unison to present a national pyrotechnic show on an unprecedented scale, focusing on themes that include Maltese traditions, heritage, culture and victory.

The Maltese Islands will be divided into six districts, each showcasing the talent and artistry of the local manufacturers of traditional fireworks know amongst the best in the world. Also, all local feast clubs will be decorating their clubs and flagpoles, and thus will support in creating a festive colourful sensation across the whole islands.

Covid-19

For the second day running yesterday, Malta has registered six new cases, identified through 911 swabs. One of today’s cases is part of a known cluster, the Health Department said, which now includes 43 cases. The other five are sporadic, four of which were symptomatic.

CDE News

