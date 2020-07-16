Malta-24 – News Briefing – Thursday 16th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Updated 0711: One week with no new cases of Coronavirus – Chris Fearne

Health Minister Chris Fearne celebrated a full week without any new coronavirus cases with a post on social media this morning. He called for caution to ensure further success.

Reactions continued to flow after the second vote of confidence lost by PN Leader Adrian Delia during Tuesday’s late night Executive Committee session. The strongest reaction came from former PN stalwart Louis Galea, who had been appointed by Delia himself to steer reforms in the Party, who called on the Opposition Leader to resign and stop abusing the loyalty of paid-up members.

While the PN leader set to minimise the meaning of this second vote, saying that it had no consequences, Alex Perici Calascione, President of the PN Executive Committee told The Times of Malta that another confidence vote could be sought before the party’s highest organ, the general council, thereby openly contracting Delia’s claim.

The paper reports that Perici Calascione explained that “if anyone wishes to take this further, Delia himself may opt to seek a confidence vote from General Council or else others. They need to present a motion, signed by at least 150 councillors, to the executive with a question to be put to the general council.”

Yorgen Fenech denied again

Alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech has seen his bid to challenge a Cabinet decision to refuse him a presidential pardon confirmed by the Civil Court. In a judgement delivered yesterday, Justice Francesco Depasquale, upheld the plea which had been raised by the State Advocate, assisting the Cabinet of Ministers and the Police Commissioner in the proceedings.

Fenech had sought a presidential pardon in exchange for information about former PM Joseph Muscat’s Chief of Staff, Keith Schembri.

On the road to Covid-free Malta?

Yesterday was an important day in the return to normality following the crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, with Malta re-opening its airport to further destinations, including the UK, the largest market for the country’s tourism market. Flights to and from China, the country where the virus is thought to have originated, have also resumed.

For the sixth day running, there were no new cases of Covid-19, and with one person recovering, only four patients currently carry the virus on our shores.

