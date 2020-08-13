Malta-24 News Briefing Thursday 13th August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta to require testing for persons traveling from higher risk destinations

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced yesterday that Maltese health authorities are planning to introduce a requirement whereby persons traveling from higher-risk destinations will need to produce a negative Covid-19 test taken in the previous couple of days.

Persons not presenting such test on their arrival would be subjected to an immediate test on their arrival.

Speaking on TVM, Fearne echoed Prime Minister Abela’s message, insisting that the situation was under control and that the current numbers were not alarming.

Covid-19: More countries restrict travel to and from Malta

The Italian Health Minister announced yesterday evening that anyone travelling from Malta had to perform a swab test on arrival, following growing concern over new restrictions. This also applied for travelers arriving from Greece, Spain and Croatia.

All those reaching Italy from Malta are required to have carried out a coronavirus test 72 hours before flying and must remain in quarantine pending the results. Earlier yesterday, Sicily had introduced restrictions on Sicilians arriving from neighbouring Malta, imposing a two week quarantine and a mandatory swab test following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Further north, Belgium have joined neighbouring Netherlands in removing Malta from their safe-list for travel. The nation’s authorities are recommending quarantine and testing for persons returning from Malta following the recent spike in cases. This is not yet mandatory.

Meanwhile, Malta’s Health Department said yesterday that 2,220 swab tests were carried out in the previous 24 hours resulting in 49 new positive cases in the country.

Educators say re-opening school in September is unrealistic

Reopening schools in September, given the current scenario looking unrealistic, according to the Union of Professional Educators. It argued that “the first to hope that schools will re-open in September and that this nightmare is left behind us all.”

“The union fully realises that students of all ages are feeling the impact of this imposed social withdrawal, and is fully aware that the negative impact that prolonged closure will have on their academic progress might be irreversible”, the union said.

