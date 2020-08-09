Malta-24 News Briefing Sunday 9th August 2020

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela arrives for the second day of a Special European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2020. EU heads of state or government gather for a special meeting to discuss the EU’s long-term budget for 2021-2027. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL

PN Leadership: Survey shows preference for Bernard Grech

In an opinion poll carried out by MISCO among 400 PN members, Bernard Grech came out the clear leading favourite to win the race for PN leadership. While 63% opted for Grech, only 17% said they would choose the incumbent leader, Adrian Delia. A significant majority of respondents said the PN would lost the election with Delia at the helm, a figure which goes down to 44% if Grech was elected in his stead.

Asked to specify the reasons for choosing Grech, the majority of respondents said they did so because he was clean and a change was needed.

Covid-19 in Malta

Another high return of positive cases in the past 24 hours, with the Health Department reporting 40 cases, taking the active case tally to 351. No persons recovered.

The Department said that 19 of these cases are linked to particular clusters – including a new one at a confirmation party. With the exception of two imported cases, the rest are all sporadic. Speaking on 103, statistician Vincenct Marmara said that R-factor stood at 1.5.

Two new swabbing centres, in Qormi and Burmarrad, will open in the next few days.

Drug smuggling: The Times of Malta reveals this morning that a Maltese shipping agent is believed to be involved in a major Europe-wide drug smuggling operation on which international sanctions were imposed last week. It is suspected that this operation involved the trafficking of drugs from Libya to Italy and other European nations through Malta.

The exclusive story also reveals that the taskforce investigating this crime network has also identified suspicious communications between the group and officials in Maltese state entities, including the police.

Ghaxaq murder

A man from Ghaxaq accused of shooting and killing his own son on Friday has pleaded not guilty to the charges

Salvu Dalli, 68, was charged with killing his son Antoine – aged 37, in the father’s residence in Ghaxaq on Saturday. Dalli pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him

In a press briefing prior to the arraignment, the police said that an autopsy was held on Saturday morning, confirming the cause of death. Dalli was killed with a shotgun shot to his stomach.

