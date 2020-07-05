Malta-24 – News Briefing – Sunday 5th July 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The report drawn up by the Standards Commissioner on gifts accepted by the former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat remained on the agenda with the Opposition insisting that the conclusions of this report confirmed the strong link that exists between former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and who is also the owner of 17 Black.

SDG Index places Malta 32nd in the world in quality of life index

The SDG Index and Dashboards Report 2020 published by the Bertelsmann Stiftung and Sustainable Development Solutions Network ranked Malta in the 32nd place out of 166 countries with a score of 76 (0 denoting worst performance and 100 describing the optimum). This score confirms we have re-affirmed our constant commitment to achieve the established UN goals and targets by 2030.

The index considers key areas such as energy, employment, education and poverty.

Covid-19 News

There were no new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, the Health Department said. With one recovery being reported during the same timeframe, the number of active cases now stands at 12. The Department said that for the first time since March, there are no patients being treated for Covid-19 at Mater Dei. Six people are however receiving treatment at other hospitals – Boffa, St Thomas and Karin Grech.

Yesterday, it was also reported that health authorities have continued to carry out random inspections at shops, gyms, bars and salons to ensure COVID-19 mitigation measures are being followed.

