Malta-24 – News Briefing – Sunday 28th June 2020

After being kicked out of the Labour earlier this week, former Minister Konrad Mizzi pledged loyalty to the Party, confirming his intention to remain in parliament and vote on Government’s side. In a letter to Speaker Anglu Farrugia, Konrad Mizzi said that “I will continue to back the Labour Party’s efforts with my vote in parliament”.

Opposition Leader Adrian Delia felt that the Nationalist Party was bothering a lot of people through the pressure it has been piling on Government and the Labour Party, pressure which was yielding a number of resignations in the wake of corruption scandals. Speaking on Net Television Delia argued that the party’s incessant fight against corruption was not only bearing fruit but was bothering a lot of people.

During this interview, Delia once again strongly denied being offered any money to stop MEP David Casa from being elected. “Nobody has ever in my life approached me with money with regard to people in the party. Not about David Casa, not about other MEPS or political issues. Nobody. If someone dared offer me money, I would go straight to the police as I have done in the past” insisted the Opposition leader

There were no new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, the Health Department said on Facebook. This was the fourth day during this week with no new positive cases. With three people recovering during the same timeframe, the number of active cases has gone down to 26.

870 swab tests have been carried out.

