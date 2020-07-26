Malta-24 News Briefing Sunday 26th July 2020

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Despite the sweltering heat of the Maltese summer, the busy news cycle of the past weeks continued unabated with various developments which are sure to animate discussions on the beach and restaurant tables this Sunday.

Internal PN Survey shows relative majority of councillors want Delia out

The Times of Malta this morning quotes results from an internal PN survey, carried out by Misco, which has shown that just under half (46.5%) do not have trust in Adrian Delia as party leader. 41% think he should stay, with the remaining 12.5% undecided. The MISCO survey was carried out among 700 of the PN’s estimated 1,600 councillors in the past week.

When asked on their preferences as alternative party leader, the interviewees indicated Bernard Grech, Therese Comodini Cachia, Roberta Metsola, Mark Anthony Sammut and Alex Perici Calascione.

These same council members will be asked, on 1st August, to decide whether paid-up members (tesserati) will decide whether party members will confirm Delia as leader or

whether to go immediately for an open contest for which Delia has already confirmed he was going to contest.

Theuma intended to ‘bribe’ former Police Commissioner, claims Maltatoday

Self-confessed Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma intended to pass on €15,000 to former Commissioner of Police Lawrence Cutajar in his bid to

obtain a presidential pardon, ahead of his arrest on a money laundering charge, Maltatoday reveals this morning.

The paper says that the claim was made by Theuma himself in one of the conversations he recorded secretly, and which he later gave to police after his arrest in November 2019, when he turned State’s evidence to reveal the truth into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

MIA President warns on pitfalls of greylisting

In an exclusive interview with the Times of Malta, Malta Institute of Accountants President Fabio Axisa said that damage to Malta’s reputation has reached significant levels and the potential grey-listing of the country would spell disaster on the financial services sector painstakingly built over the past decades.

Axisa scalls for relentless work to to identify further problems and take decisions, no matter the cost. He also insisted that the financial services sector should never again be

treated as a political ball “reverting back to the position years ago which was so fundamental to our success in this area.”

In other news developing through yesterday:

Labour Deputy Leadership: Daniel J. Micallef has been confirmed as Deputy Leader for Party Affairs of the Partit Laburista. In an election to fill in the recently vacated post, previously occupied by Chris Cardona, Micallef secured an almost unanimous approval with only 2% voting against. There were 634 yes votes, 13 no votes, three abstentions and six invalid votes.

Coronavirus in Malta: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne appealed for caution despite zero cases of coronavirus registered yesterday. In a post on his social media, the Health Minister said that despite today’s Zero COVID19 cases, his appeal is for prudence and responsibility: continuing Malta’s success depends on each and every one of us. Despite these appeals, at least four major weekend-long parties remain scheduled in Malta during the coming weeks.

Caruana Galizia Murder: Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, remains in a “stable” condition at Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Therapy Unit, the police said in a statement yesterday evening.

Economy: The annual rate of inflation in June rose 0.72 percent compared with the same month the year before. Figures by the National Statistics Office show that inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index, increased from 0.66 percent in May. The 12-month moving average rate was 1.20 percent, the lowest rate in the first six months this year. Food prices were the highest contributors to the increase in inflation in June.

CDE News

